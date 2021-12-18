Deadly shooting reported in the Six Corners area on Irving Park Road early Saturday, Dec. 18

by BRIAN NADiG

A man, identified as in his 30s, died of gunshot wounds to the chest following an incident in the 4700 block of West Irving Park Road in the Six Corners area at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, according to Chicago police.

The gunshots reportedly came from a black SUV, police said

The man traveled west into the 16th (Jefferson Park) District after being shot before he was eventually taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he died, police said. The shooting took place in the 17th (Albany Park) District, police said.

The incident is under investigation, police said.







