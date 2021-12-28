Suspect arrested for 2020 murder near Melrose & Laramie where a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle; suspect previously arrested in connection with drug-related incident near the shooting

A 27-year-old suspect was charged Monday, Dec. 27, in connection with a fatal shooting last year in the 5100 West Melrose Street in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs

About 90 minutes after officers responded to the shooting, the suspect reportedly was arrested on a drug-related charge a few blocks away in the 5100 block of West Nelson Street in the 25th (Grand Central) District but was not charged at that time with the shooting, according to department records

The suspect reportedly was already being held at Cook County Jail when Chicago police and a regional task force charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 19-year-old man who was found dead inside a vehicle on Melrose on Dec. 6, 2020, police said

The suspect was identified by police as Quincy Cole, of the 4900 block of West Iowa Street, according to police

In 2020 there were nine homicides reported in the 16th District, compared to five so far in 2021, 10 in 2019, two in 2018 and four in 2017, according to the department.







