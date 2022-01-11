Province Pizza to open this week at Six Corners on Milwaukee Ave, featuring wood-fired pizza & sports bar

by BRIAN NADIG

Province Pizza, featuring Neapolitan-style pizza, is set to have its first day of business on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 4024 N. Milwaukee Ave., on the same block that another Six Corners restaurant is opening later this week.

“This pizza gets cooked in less than three minutes in a 650-degrees wood-burning oven,” said owner Moe Taleb. “We have been working on a recipe for about three months, and we are very happy with what we have with our pizza sauce (and pizza selections).”

Taleb said that the Neapolitan-style pizza is best eaten soon after it is cooked, making it ideal for dine-in customers, and that the restaurant also will offer traditional Chicago-style thin crust pizza with choice of toppings, especially for those who want carryout or delivery.

“Those are just recommendations for the customer,” Taleb said. “(Both styles are) available … for dine-in, carryout or delivery.”

The specialty wood-fired pizza choices include margherita, manzo prosciutto fig, eggplant chunks, pepperoni and mushroom, and spicy sausage and olive. The menu also includes soup, charred eggplant, homemade hummus and salads, including tomato bruschetta and basil caprese.

Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to midnight Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Plans call for the menu and hours to be expanded in the spring, Taleb said. The restaurant also offers a full bar and plenty of televisions to watch games, he said.

More information is available at www.provincepizza.com. The pizzeria and sports bar is affiliated with La Vida Catering.

Also in the area, the Hot Dog Box, featuring a filet mignon steak dog, is scheduled to open at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 15. http://nadignewspapers.com/2022/01/07/hot-dog-box-father-daughter-duo-plan-to-open-portage-park-location-on-jan-15-featuring-gourmet-filet-mignon-steak-dog/







