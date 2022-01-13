Gun recovered after struggle with police in 16th District; suspect subdued after taser deployed and off-duty sergeant, officer assist

by BRIAN NADIG

A semi-automatic pistol was recovered from a fleeing suspect who was apprehended after the responding officer deployed a taser to subdue the man at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, in the 3300 block of North Pacific Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The responding officer was treated at Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center for a laceration to one of his thumbs, according to police.

The officer reported that he observed the suspect’s sport utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and go through a stop sign and that its headlights were turned off before the SUV eventually crashed into a parked vehicle on Pacific, police said.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but apparently slipped on ice, and when the officer attempted to take the man into custody, he allegedly displayed clenched fists and attempted to reach for the officer’s taser, prompting the officer to deploy the taser after a warning was given, police said.

During a subsequent struggle, the taser was deployed a second time, and an off-duty sergeant and an off-duty officer came to assist with the arrest, police said. The suspect allegedly had a gun inside his waistband, police said.

The suspect was taken to Community First Hospital for the removal of taser prongs, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Alexis Jimenez, age 30, of the 7900 block of West Sunset Drive, Elmwood Park.

In other news, all beat meetings in the 16th District in January have been canceled reportedly due to staffing shortages.







