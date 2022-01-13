Shooting near Sunnyside & Major in Jefferson Park leaves one person in critical condition
by BRIAN NADIG
An individual is in critical condition after being shot earlier this evening, Jan. 12, near Sunnyside and Major avenues in the Jefferson Park area, according to Chicago police.
Gunshot wounds were suffered to the left temple and left forearm, police said.
The shooter reportedly fled in a vehicle, but additional details were not available.
The person who was shot was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.