Two shot, vehicles damaged in Portage Park neighborhood where 10 days earlier about 30 gunshots reported

by BRIAN NADIG

Two people were shot and several vehicles damaged in an incident at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, near Irving Park Road and Laramie Avenue, which is a couple of blocks from where about 30 gunshots were reported 10 days earlier in this Portage Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

A reported stolen vehicle with several bullet holes was found in the area on North Leclaire Avenue shortly after one person was shot in the face and another in the stomach, according to police. Gunfire was reported between the occupants of two vehicles, including a red sedan, on Irving Park Road, as several vehicles were damaged, based on preliminary reports, police said.

Officers reportedly found the two people who were shot and other occupants of their vehicle on foot in or near the 5000 block of West Berteau Avenue, police said. Those who were shot were transported to area hospitals, police said.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

On Jan. 6 officers found 29 spent shell casings in the 5200 block of West Belle Plaine, police said. The officers were responding to a report of gunshots in the area, police said.







