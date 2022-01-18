Teens charged with Jan. 17 carjacking on Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park; remote tracking device led police to the reported stolen vehicle and the suspects

by BRIAN NADIG

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a reported carjacking at about 6:25 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to the Chicago Police Office of News Affairs.

A 33-year-old woman reported that a male assailant forced her from her 2015 Subaru by striking her in the face with an unknown object and that a second male tried to enter the vehicle through a passenger side door, according to police.

The suspects were apprehended within hours of the incident after officers allegedly found them inside the Subaru in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. Using a remote tracking device, the vehicle’s owner worked with officers to locate the vehicle, police said.

A 17-year-old suspect was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, and a 16-year-old suspect was charged with vehicular hijacking, police said.

About two blocks away from the site of the Jan. 17 incident, there was an armed carjacking on Dec. 16 near Lawrence and Avondale avenues in Jefferson Park. The stolen vehicle was set on fire a short time later on a Mayfair side street.







