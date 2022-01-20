Kaup named acting commander of 17th (Albany Park) Police District following promotion of Pontecore

by BRIAN NADIG

Captain Edwin Kaup has been appointed the acting commander of the 17th (Albany Park) Police District following the recent promotion of the previous commander, Ronald Pontecore Jr.

Kaup has served in the Chicago Police Department for 26 ½ years, including assignments at Central Area Detectives and the Research and Development Division, according to the department. He also served as a lieutenant in 15th (Austin) District.

The 17th District includes Sauganash, Old Irving Park, Albany Park and parts of Six Corners. Last fall Kaup led an outdoor roll call in Mayfair.

Pontecore, who was the 17th District’s commander for a little more than 3 years, is now a deputy chief/street deputy, whose duties include taking command of critical situations such as shots fired at or by police personnel, serious injury or death of an on-duty officer, and Special Weapons and Tactics incidents.

Pontecore’s appointment was one of several command changes that Police Superintendent David Brown announced on Jan. 18. The others are Joseph Bird as the commander of the Public Transportation Section, Galen Caldwell as commander of the Office of Community Policing and Robert Vanna as commander of the Office of the Superintendent.

“These newly appointed leaders are seasoned officers who have always prioritized the safety of this city and its people,” Brown said. "I know their dedication and passion to serve Chicago will continue as they move into these next phases of their careers."







