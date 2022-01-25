Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Six Corners; robbery may be part of larger crime spree that included four incidents today, police say

by BRIAN NADIG

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint at about 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Six Corners commercial district in what may be part of a larger crime pattern, according to Chicago police.

Two assailants reportedly exited a silver Audi and demanded the woman’s car keys, according to police.

A short time later the reported stolen vehicle, described as a black BMW, was spotted on the West Side, and officers engaged in a short car chase, but the BMW fled the area, police said. The car was later recovered, but there were no occupants, police said.

The incident is similar to a series of reported robberies in the 14th (Shakespeare) District in which an armed offender exits a four-door dark sedan and demands money and personal belongings from the victim, police said. There have been eight similar robberies in recent days, including four this morning, Jan. 25, police said.

The offenders were described as Black males, age 18-25, wearing dark clothing, with one 6-0 and 140 to 145 pounds and the other 5-5 and 130 to 140 pounds.

Last week there was a reported carjacking in Jefferson Park in which two suspects were later arrested.







