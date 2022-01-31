Ball field drainage improvements among the $5.3 million TIF projects planned for Jefferson Park, Wilson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

About $5.3 million in tax increment financing subsidies is being allocated for improvements to Jefferson Park, 4822 N. Long Ave., and Wilson Park, 4630 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Alderman James Gardiner (45th).

Under an ordinance introduced at the City Council’s Jan. 26 meeting, Jefferson Park would receive $2.275 million in infrastructure enhancements, including fieldhouse and pool house renovations, ball field drainage improvements and rehabilitation of the park’s lighting and playground. Wilson would receive $3.05 million for similar improvements to its fieldhouse, sports field, lighting and playground.

“In collaboration with community stakeholders, my office has chosen some of the improvements that the community wanted,” Gardiner said. “Unfortunately we weren’t able to get a lot of things … like new air conditioning, windows and gutters due to the timeline.”

The funds would come from the Jefferson Park Tax Increment Financing District, which is set to expire on Dec. 31. All of the TIF funds must be spent by that deadline, and the Chicago Park District indicated that not all of the suggested improvements could be completed by the end of the year, Gardiner said.

Gardiner said that he will be reviewing the TIF district’s finances to make sure any remaining dollars are spent prior to the deadline.

“My goal is to spend every penny in our community,” Gardiner said.

Last year Gardiner held community meetings on separate proposals to use TIF dollars for the installation of turf fields at Wilson and Jefferson parks, but many residents suggested instead that drainage be improved for the existing grass fields and that any leftover funds be allocated for building upgrades.

Jefferson Park Advisory Council president Lionel Rabb said that the the planned improvements correspond with the feedback which the council received on community surveys.

“The park advisory council would like to thank the community, park district and alderman’s staff for their work on this initiative, and the improvements reflect the responses on the surveys,” Rabb said.

The TIF district has been in place since 1998, and at the time city officials said that the funds would be used to encourage private investment in the struggling business district, including TIF subsidies to private developers. However, most of the funds have gone toward public infrastructure, such as streets.

TIF districts are an economic development tool that allows municipalities to spend newly generated property tax dollars within a designated area over 23 years. Other taxing bodies may not get the tax dollars generated from any increment in area’s tax base value, as those funds go to the municipality.

(photo by Jason Merel)