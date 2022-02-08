Local crime from 16th and 17th police districts

An employee of Milwaukee’s Food and Liquor, 4701 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that shots were fired during an armed robbery of the store at about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that he was walking from the back of the store when he heard the doorbell ring, saw a man run at him and he attempted to hide in the office, according to police. The man reported that the man pointed a handgun through the opening in the door and fired two shots, which struck a rear exit door, police said.

The employee reported that the man then went to the front of the store, took the register containing $100 in cash from the counter, handed it to a second man, then grabbed a bottle of liquor valued at $350 from a shelf and both men fled, according to police.

The man with the gun was described as White, wearing a black sweater with white letters on the left arm, black pants, white Air Force One shoes and a gray skull cap. The other man was described as wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and a gray skull cap.

A man reported that he was attacked during an attempted carjacking in the 5900 block of West Lawrence Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 50-year-old man reported that he parked his vehicle when a man approached him, implied he had a weapon and demanded his keys, according to police. The man reported that he tried to push the man away when the man began hitting him in the head and body, causing bruising to both eyes and a laceration to his head, police said. The man reported that he made it to the back door of a nearby bar and patrons came outside to separate them and the assailant fled, according to police.

The man was described as Black, age 20 to 30, 5-9 and 150 pounds, wearing a black jacket.

A senior citizen reported that she was attacked between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, in the 4900 block of Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 80-year-old woman reported that she was walking on the sidewalk when she was punched in the back of the head and in the face, which caused her to fall to the ground, according to police. The woman reported that when she hit the ground she lost consciousness, police said. The woman was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in stable condition and scheduled for surgery to replace front teeth that were knocked out, according to police.

A man reported that he was injured after he fell on to the train tracks at the Cumberland CTA Blue Line terminal, 5800 N. Cumberland Ave., at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 62-year-old man reported that he had a medical emergency and fell from the platform on to the train track that caused a wound to his head, according to police. The man reported that he was able to crawl under the platform to the inbound side and avoided being struck by the outbound train as it entered the station, police said.

The man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in good condition, according to police. The train operator was transported to AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center for an evaluation due to shock and stress after the operator thought the train struck the man, police said.

An employee of Consume Chicago, 6428 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that the business was burglarized at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that surveillance footage showed four men forced their way into the rear door of the business with a crowbar and attempted to force open a safe but could not open it, according to police.

The man reported that footage also showed that the men then took cannabis valued at more than $10,000 and fled south on Milwaukee to a gray Jeep, which was described as a Compass or Cherokee, police said.

The men were described as Black, 5-9 to 6-2 and 150 to 180 pounds.

A man died following a reported shooting about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in the 3900 block of North Pulaski Road, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

A 29-year-old man was driving with two passengers when they heard a loud pop and one of the passengers discovered something was wrong with the driver when he failed to stop at a red light, according to police.

The witnesses reported that the car coasted to a stop after striking the side of a building and the man sustained wound to the eye and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Ryan B. Balbag, age 29, of the 6100 block North Central Park Avenue.

A teenager was shot at about 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, in the alley of the 5000 block of North Harding Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A 16-year-old teen reported that he was walking with female teen in the 4900 block of Harding when they were approached by two teenagers who asked what gang they were in and followed them, police said.

The teenager reported that they did not respond and the two teens pointed handguns at them, according to police. The teen reported that they walked to the intersection of Harding and West Argyle Street and turned into the alley of Harding when multiple shots were fired and the 16-year-old female realized she was shot in the shoulder, police said.

The 16-year-old female was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and treated in stable condition after she was shot in the right shoulder, according to police

The shooters were described as age 17 to 18, 5-9 to 5-10 and 130 to 150 pounds, and wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and blue face masks.

A man reported that two men broke into his home in the 4800 block of North Troy Street at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and took items, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he was in his bedroom when he heard a loud knock at the front door and two men entered the home and rushed toward him, according to police.

The man reported that a man with screwdriver took $70 in cash, his cell phone and a computer valued at $1,000, according to police. The man reported that the men forced him to sit on a bed, police said.

The men were described as White/Hispanic and age 20 to 25.

A man reported that a man forced his way into his home in the 4500 block of North Troy Street at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that a man came to his door and when he answered the man forced his way into the home, ran upstairs to a second-floor bedroom, then fled back down the stairs and through the front door, according to police.

The man reported that when he went to the bedroom and discovered a jewelry box had been searched but he was unsure if anything was missing, police said.

The man was described as age 40 to 49, 5-5 to 5-8 and 150 to 200 pounds, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a tan camouflage bandana covering his face, black skull cap, black coat and black pants.

About 13 shots were fired at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, in the 4900 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Witnesses reported that a black Toyota Sienna with at least two occupants stopped, a passenger exited and fired multiple shots at two men walking on the sidewalk, the got back in the van, which fled north on Monticello, police said.

The shooter was described as age 20 to 25 and 5-9 to 6-0, wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.