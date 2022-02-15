Nature playspace at Little Gompers Park in Mayfair among the 8 winning 39th Ward participatory budget projects following community vote, Alderman Nugent announces

by BRIAN NADIG

Eight infrastructure improvements, including projects in Mayfair and North Park Village, will be funded following the results of the 39th Ward participatory budget vote that concluded Feb. 11.

The vote determines how one third of the ward’s annual allocation of $1.5 million in discretionary funds will be spent. Much of the remaining funds go toward side-street resurfacing.

Eight of the 16 proposals on the ballot will be funded, Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) said. The winners were the following:

Lawrence Avenue landscape improvements in Mayfair ($50,000), Bryn Mawr beatification ($50,000), conversion of sidewalks on Forest Glen Avenue near Forest Glen Woods to multi-use path ($100,000), trail connection between Gompers Park and Eugene Field Park ($70,000), Solomon School playground improvements ($100,000), tennis court rehab at Hollywood Park ($30,000) and Eugene Filed Park ($35,000), roof repair at North Park Village Nature Center equipment shed ($20,000) and nature play space at Little Gompers Park ($50,000).

Planning for implementation will begin in March, with construction happening as soon as this summer for many of the projects, according to Nugent.

“The winning projects from this cycle are exciting and will be incredible neighborhood improvements. Each project illustrates what can happen when community members identify a need and work for a solution,” Nugent said. “This year’s Participatory Budgeting Committee had over 40 members who worked expeditiously to develop community-submitted proposals and create the ballot.”

More than 1,000 ward residents age 14 and older voted in this year’s budget process, according to Nugent’s office. Most aldermen do not hold a participatory budget vote.