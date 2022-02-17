Michelene Alexa named commander of 17th (Albany Park) Police District on NW Side

The new commander of the 17th (Albany Park) Police District is Michelene Alexa, replacing Ronald Pontecore Jr., who last month was named a deputy chief.

The 17th District includes several Northwest Side neighborhoods, including Sauganash, Mayfair, Albany Park and Old Irving Park.

Alexa, a 30-year member of the Chicago Police Department, most recently served as the 17th District tactical lieutenant. Prior to that, she served as a watch and field lieutenant in the 15th (Austin) District and a Saturation Team sergeant in the 11th (Harrison) and 15th districts.

She also served as a Robbery/Burglary/Theft Mission Team sergeant in the 24th (Rogers Park) District.

Alexa holds a Master of Jurisprudence degree in criminal law from DePaul University and a bachelor’s degree in public safety from Lewis University. She also attended the Police Executive Forum’s Senior Management Institute of Police at Boston University.

Police Superintendent David Brown recently announced Alexa’s appointment. “I am excited to welcome the newly promoted members of Chicago Police Department’s command staff,” he said.