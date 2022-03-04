4-story building with 24 apartments proposed for 4415 N. Milwaukee in Jefferson Park; Ald. Gardiner sets March 11 meeting on proposal

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, on a proposed four-story building with 24 apartments at 4415 N. Milwaukee Ave., where more than 15 years ago a fire destroyed a portion of three-story building, most of which still stands immediately to the north.

The terra cotta building, which is situated at the southeast corner of Milwaukee and Agatite avenues, once housed a bowling alley. The area where part of the building was destroyed by fire is used for parking.

The proposed building would include ground-floor commercial space and 18 two-bedroom and six one-bedroom units on the upper floors, according to Gardiner. Twelve indoor and 12 outdoor parking spaces, which would be accessible from a rear alley, are planned.

An earlier proposal called for a six-story structure on the site, but Gardiner has said that it would be too tall.

The Zoom meeting ID is 816 1747 3122, and the code is 141429.