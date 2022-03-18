Arrests reported in March 17 armed carjacking on Summerdale on Far NW Side; license plate reader technology assisted the investigation

Three suspects were arrested in connection with a reported armed carjacking at about 6:45 a.m Thursday, March 17, in the 7100 block of West Summerdale Avenue on the Far Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

A license plate reader on a police observation camera picked up the stolen vehicle while it was traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway, and the suspects were later arrested, police said. Charges are pending, police said.

A woman reported that she was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in the vehicle, police said.

A task force on carjacking assisted with the investigation, police said.