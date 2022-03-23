Glory Spa on Milwaukee Avenue in Gladstone Park ordered closed due to licensing issue

The city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection has ordered the closing of Glory Spa, 5528 N. Milwaukee Ave., for allegedly operating without a license, according to the department.

The business had been operating with a license at 6338 W. Gunnison St., but the license had lapsed, and during a routine check of businesses with lapsed licenses, investigators learned that the spa had relocated, the department said.

In 2017 a worker a Gunnison Spa, also at 6338 W. Gunnison St., was issued citations in connection with alleged prostitution, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.