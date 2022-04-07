Peru Criollo restaurant, operated by a father-daughter team, opens at Six Corners

by BRIAN NADIG

A father-daughter team recently opened a Peruvian restaurant at Six Corners that features the recipes of a seasoned chef.

Peru Criollo, 3938 N. Cicero Ave., is the Hoxsas family’s first restaurant. The site was previously occupied by Shilas Restaurant.

“My father (William) is very, very proud of his culture. He always had on his bucket list opening his own restaurant, (and) I went to culinary school and have worked in the food industry for 18 years,” sad Diana Hoxsas.

As for the location, the family is very familiar with the neighborhood. “My dad lives five minutes from here, and I grew up here, too,” Hoxsas said.

The menu features a variety of Peruvian dishes created by a longtime Chicago chef that works at the restaurant, Hoxsas said. “She’s 80 years old … and has shared her recipes,” Hoxsas added.

The most requested dish on the menu has been Peruvian Lomo Saltado, a Japanese-inspired stir fry steak with potatoes, according to Hoxsas.

Other menu items include Peruvian-style shrimp fried rice, paella, shrimp chowder, stuffed avocados, tamales, creamy cheese potatoes, mussels, ceviche and rice pudding.

Peruvian-inspired artwork made by family members is being added to the dining room, and during the soft opening the restaurant has the following hours:

5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Hoxsas said that she eventually plans to get a liquor license for the restaurant, and plans are in the works for some “cool” Peruvian-inspired drinks.

For more information, visit www.peru-criollo.com or call 773-628-7220.