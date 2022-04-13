Former Fischman Liquors building in Jefferson Park once again for sale, as permit to redevelop the site has been pending for about a year

by BRIAN NADIG

The former Fischman Liquors building at 4780 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson Park is once again for sale, as a permit to build a four-story structure on the site has been pending for about a year.﻿

“For sale” signs were recently posted on the building. Nadig Newspapers contacted the phone number on the signs, but no one answered. It is not clear if the plan to build storefronts and nine residential units on the 9,375-square-foot parcel has been abandoned, but the permit was still listed as pending as of this week with the city Department of Buildings.

The property is located between the former Krakus Deli, 4772 N. Milwaukee Ave., and Hoyne Savings Bank, 4786 N. Milwaukee Ave., which at three stores is currently the tallest structure on tye block.

The site’s existing B3-2 zoning allows for one residential unit per 1,000 square feet of land. The existing zoning also permits a maximum building height of 50 feet.

The former Fischman’s property, which includes a one-story structure that housed the former liquor store and tavern, was sold for a reported $500,000 in 2020 to 4780 N. Milwaukee LLC.

For decades Fischman’s was a popular destination for those buying lottery tickets, and in more recent years it became well-known for its craft beer selection. The business closed in 2016 and later reopened in the Six Corners commercial district before shutting down again in late 2019.

(photo by Rob Mandik)