Windy City Hot Dog Fest coming to ‘The Six’ on June 4-5 along Milwaukee Avenue between Irving Park and Cuyler

by BRIAN NADIG The new “Windy City Hot Dog Fest” is coming to the Six Corners shopping district on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5.

The street festival is intended to serve as a kick-off to summer and bring increased attention to a commercial area experiencing major revitalization, including a 10-story senior living building and an eight-story retail-residential development, said Six Corners Chamber of Commerce president Mike DiMeo.

“The name of fest is ‘Windy City Hot Dog,,’ (and) the slogan ‘Summer starts at The Six’ .. will be at the top of the posters,” DiMeo said.

“It’s another way to get people to talk about Six Corners,” DiMeo said of the phrase “The Six.”

“We’ll see how it works,” DiMeo said. Six Corners is centered at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue, Cicero Avenue and Irving Park Road The fest will bring benefits to local merchants beyond the June 4-5 weekend, DiMeo said. Plans are being made to give attendees “passports” that will include access to merchant discounts and specials throughout the summer, he said.

The festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m. along Milwaukee Avenue from Irving Park Road on the south to Cuyler Avenue on the north. About 10 to 12 hot dog vendors are planned along with other food vendors, a children’s area and live music.

Organizers of the festival, which will be run by Special Events Management, predicted a crowd of up to 10,000 over the two days.

“Hot dogs appeal to just about everybody,” SEM chief executive officer Hank Zemola said. “It’s a very family-friendly theme.”

Over the past 10 years the Six Corners business district has hosted a variety of festivals, including a barbecue festival and “Rock The Badges,” which featured bands with police officers and firefighters.

The headliner bands for the hot dog festival have not been announced.

For more information about the festival, call the chamber at 773-685-4955. Sponsorship, vendor and volunteer opportunities are available.