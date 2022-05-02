Exchange of gunfire reported in Norwood Park after off-duty officer confronts catalytic converter thieves

An off-duty Chicago police officer observed a group of men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at 5:47 a.m. Thursday, April 28, in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street (16th District) in the Norwood Park area, according to Chicago police.

The officer identified himself as a police officer at which time an exchange of gunfire occurred between one of the offenders and the officer, police said. The offenders then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody, according to police.

The incident, including the use of force, is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, police said. The officer is being placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, police said.