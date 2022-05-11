Demolition of former DiLeo’s restaurant site at Central & Elston avenues to resume next week, Ald. Gardiner reports 

by BRIAN NADIG

The demolition of the former DiLeo’s restaurant/bank at Central and Elston avenues, where a developer has sought to build apartments, is scheduled to resume Monday, May 16, following numerous delays, according to Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th).

The building has sat partially demolished since late 2020. In recent months the site has been marked by vandalism, including graffiti and a broken window, and residents have complained of trash accumulating on the parcel.

Project attorney John Pikarski Jr. said earlier this year that concerns about asbestos on the site led to the delays and that obtaining an EPA permit can be a lengthy process.

Crews were seen working on the site a couple of of months ago, but work reportedly was halted again due an environmental issue.

“Now that all IPA requirements have been satisfied, Brandenburg is expected to complete the demolition by June 9th, 2022,” Gardiner said in a flier he distributed last week to area homes.

“I want to ensure residents, updated development plans have not been submitted to my office. Once those plans are submitted, my office will undoubtedly share

them with neighbors, community groups and the general public to gain feedback,” Gardiner added.

Last summer, citing concerns about the condition of the property, the Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association withdrew its letter of no objection to a proposal for the site calling for a 40-unit apartment building. The proposal included three floors of residential units, a 40-space underground parking garage and 21 outdoor spaces.

The association previously stated that final support would be contingent on a community meeting being held and the developer addressing other concerns raised by the community, according to association president Joe DiCiaula. However, the meeting was never held due to the demolition delays.

An earlier proposal for the site had called for a taller building, with 52 apartments and commercial space. Many residents had raised concerns about the 2019 proposal at an association meeting, and the developer addressed some of those concerns in the 2021 proposal, including the elimination of studio units and storefronts from the plan, DiCiaula said.