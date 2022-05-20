Target will be the retail anchor for the Sears site redevelopment at Six Corners, with anticipated opening in fall of 2023, Ald. Gardiner says 

by BRIAN NADIG

Target will be the anchor retail tenant for the Sears redevelopment project at Six Corners, according to Alderman James Gardiner (45th).

The anticipated opening of the store, whose address will be 4728 W. Irving Park Road, is in the fall of 2023, Gardiner said. A portion of the former Sears store, which was built in the 1930s, is being reused as part of the six-story, retail-residential development, which will include about 200 apartments.

In his newsletter, Gardiner said that the Target will be “tailored” to meet the needs of the community.

Nadig Newspapers reported last year that a Target store was planned for the site, but project officials would not confirm at the time. The former Sears site was rezoned last year to accommodate the mixed-use project, whose developer is Novak Construction.

Several national retailers are planned for area redevelopment projects, including Aldi at 3911 N. Milwaukee Ave. and proposed Amazon Fresh, Burlington and Panera Bread at the former Peoples Gas site at Irving Park Road and Kilpatrick Avenue. The Peoples Gas project has faced numerous delays and requires a zoning change.