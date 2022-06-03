Gladstone Park workers get a surprise visitor

by BRIAN NADIG

A six-month-old female goat on Wednesday morning, June 1, wandered through a side door of a manufacturer near Northwest Highway and Bryn Mawr Avenue in Gladstone Park.

According to a worker, the goat caused few problems but had to be relocated from inside the building to a fenced-in yard because it was “it was pooping.”

The goat had a US livestock tag with a number on one of its ears, but for several hours it was unclear where the goat had come from, the worker said. It was assumed it had been wandering along the railroad tracks that run behind the industrial buildings along Northwest Highway and saw the open door, the worker said.

Later in the day two men from a nearby industrial building came by and retrieved the goat, who apparently had escaped through a hole in a fence on another property on the block, the worker said. The men were searching for her and said that the goat is used for photography purposes, the worker said.

(photo by William Swanson)