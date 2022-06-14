Detroit-style Jet’s Pizza opens on June 14 at 5255 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Jefferson-Gladstone Park area

Jet’s Pizza will open Tuesday, June 14, at 5255 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the former L.A. Tan location near the Dollar General in the Jefferson Park and Gladstone Park area.

The Northwest Side location is owned by Bryan Gilbert and Dan O’Donohue, who also own and operate Jet’s franchises in Old Irving Park and Logan Square.

"When we opened our first store in Irving Park 7 years ago, we never imagined how popular Detroit- style pizza would become in Chicago," Gilbert said.

"We have met a lot of people who have asked when Jet’s will open a location in Jefferson Park and after years of hearing this, we decided it was time to give the people what they want. We are looking forward to servicing another great Northwest Side neighborhood."

Gilbert said that he and O’Donohue are lifelong friends and that they plan to be active in the community, donating to school fund-raisers and other special events.

Gilbert said that he enjoys working in the store and answering the calls. "You get to know your customers," he said.

This will be the 22nd pizzeria to open in the Chicago area and the 400th nationwide, the company said. The company is planning to open three more locations in the area this year.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new location will offer carryout customers a free one-topping small /4 Corner Pizza with the purchase of any large pizza. Customers can use code: JetsBOGO for online orders at the N. Milwaukee Ave. location for a limited time.

For menu and store hours, call 872-274-5387 or visit jetspizza.com.

Jet’s Pizza is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Since then, it has now grown to 400 stores in 19 states. Jet’s Pizza is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas.

The company Web site states:

"When people think ‘Deep Dish’ they might think of a pizza with a thick, dense, & heavy crust. But what characterizes Jet’s Detroit-Style pizza is a light airy center, loaded with toppings, surrounded by caramelized cheese and a crispy, square, golden crust that is baked to perfection.

"The magic comes from our signature steel pizza pans. These pans are ours alone, made only for Jet’s Pizza, inspired by the Motor City and still made in Metro-Detroit today. Each pan retains & distributes heat evenly turning our pillowy dough into a porous center with a crispy, crunchy golden outside crust.”