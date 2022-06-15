Billboard paid for by police memorial group vandalized in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A billboard ad paid for by the Police Memorial Foundation in the Jefferson Park-Gladstone Park area has been vandalized with paint to say that officers wear protective vests “to murder” instead of the original message stating they wear vests so they can safely return home at the end of the work day.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said this morning, June 15, that efforts are being made to remove the graffiti “ASAP.” The billboard is located on Foster Avenue west of Northwest Highway by the viaduct.

“Our community has zero tolerance for these type of malicious acts. Our community has and will continue to support our sisters and brothers who serve our city as police officers,” Gardiner said.

The billboard is located about two blocks from the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave. It shows a picture of a vest with the words “police officers wear this” so that they get to return home to this, next to a picture of an officer and his family.

Last year several of the foundation’s billboards were damaged with graffiti. The foundation had the billboards installed as a way to honor officers killed in the line of duty and to show support for the sacrifices made by officers.