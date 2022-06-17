Marino’s ‘Jeep Jam’ featuring Northside, Hugo’s Elvis, Jesse White tumblers, beer tents and local restaurants set for Sat., June 25, in car lot at 5373 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Gladstone Park

by BRIAN NADIG

Marino’s “Jeep Jam” outdoor festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in the car lot at 5373 N. Milwaukee Ave., featuring Hugo’s Elvis, the rock band Northside and other musical performers.

“This is an expanded replacement to ‘Rock The Badges,’ (and) it’s a fundraiser festival,” said event organizer and Chicago police lieutenant John Garrido. The Badges festival had raised $100,000 for police and firefighter charities over the years.

The Jeep Jam event, whose main sponsor is Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, will raise funds for the Bank the Blue, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, Ignite the Spirit Fund, Saint Patrick High School and Wings domestic violence prevention organization.

“These five charities are near and dear to my heart and my family’s,” said festival sponsor Anthony Marino.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds from four food venders, Suparossa, Tavern on the Point, Murray Bros. Caddyshack and 10 Feast, will be donated to the festival (for the charities),” Garrido said.

The concept for the festival was first discussed last year, Marino said. “Coming out of COVID, what a great time for an outdoor event,” he said. “We love our community, and we wanted to give them something back.”

Activities for children will include bounce houses, an inflatable obstacle course and a face painter, Garrido said. In addition, he said, the Jesse White Tumbling Team is scheduled to perform at 11:30 a.m.

The music lineup is Hugo’s Elvis at 11 a.m., Saint Pat’s Teen Band at 12:15 p.m., Four C Notes (Frankie Valli tribute) at 1:45 p.m., Maggie Speaks (cover band) at 4 p.m., Todd and the Ten Pins (rock/pop) at 6 p.m. and Northside (1970s – present) at 8 p.m.

Two beer tents also are planned. The event will be held rain or shine, and there is a suggested gate donation, which will go toward the five charities.

More information is available at www.marinojeepjam.com