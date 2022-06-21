Bluebird restaurant set to open its Portage Park location on Friday, June 24

by BRIAN NADIG

The Bluebird restaurant, featuring American pub food made from scratch, will open its new Portage Park location at 3938 N. Central Ave., on Friday, June 24.

It also will offer craft beers, craft cocktails and wine. Bluebird’s other location is at 2863 N. Clark St. in Lakeview.

Bluebird president Zachary Lucchese-Soto said that company officials quickly “fell in love” with the Central location, which previously was home to The Portage and Cocinita Taco.

Lucchese-Soto added that the area’s demographics indicate that the Bluebird concept is a good fit. “We think this will gel really well with the neighborhood,” he said.

The opening had been delayed while the city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection looked into a longtime vacant church at 5614 W. Dakin Ave., which is behind the restaurant. New liquor licenses cannot be issued to establishments located within 100 feet of a church.

The church reportedly has been vacant for more than 10 years, and following confirmation of the closing by the department, incidental liquor and patio licenses were approved on Tuesday, June 14. The food license had been issued about a week earlier.

Its menu includes burgers, salads and sharable sides, and items such as fried chicken and waffles, Eggs Benedict, avocado toast and challah French toast are available for weekend brunch.

The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays and closed Tuesdays.

Many of the staff members live within walking distance of the restaurant, Lucchese-Soto said.

For more information, visit www.bluebirdchi.com or call 773-993-0453.