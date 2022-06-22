NOK restaurant at Milwaukee & Elston avenues on Far NW Side closes due to rising costs, staffing issues; property is for sale

by BRIAN NADIG

The Persian eatery N.O.K. at 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Gladstone Park closed on June 19, but its sister restaurant Noon O Kabab in Albany Park remains open and delivers to the area surrounding the closed N.O.K.

“We were going great,” said N.O.K. operator Mir Naghavi. “Unfortunately …. an extreme rise of operation costs and staff shortages (and) the stress” forced the closure, said N.O.K.

Operator Mir Naghavi. He added that he knows the owners of many other restaurants which have closed in recent months due to similar problems.

Noon O Kabab at 4701 N. Kedzie Ave. opened in 1997 and offers a remodeled dining room in addition to catering, carryout and delivery services, Naghavi said. Noon O Kabab has nearly 50 employees, he said.

The 9,100-square-foot parcel where N.O.K. had operated since 2013 fronts both Milwaukee Avenue and Elston Avenue. An auction for the property, which includes driveway entrances on both streets, was held, but the parcel remains for sale, Naghavi said.

Previous tenants on the site included Vincent’s North and Tanzitaro Mexican Restaurant.

Noon O Kabab’s menu includes beef, lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetarian plates, soups, salads, hummus and falafel. For more information call 773-279-8899 or visit www.noonokabab.com