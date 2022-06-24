Man shot in apparent-road rage incident on Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A 33-year-old man is listed in good condition after being shot during an apparent road-rage incident at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, in the 5000 block of West Lawrence Avenue, near the Kennedy Expressway in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police.

Two vehicles reportedly were cutting each other off in traffic, and one of the driver’s fired several shots toward the other driver’s vehicle, according to police. One of the shots struck the man in his back, and he was later transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said.

Surveillance footage of the area at the time of the shooting has been obtained as part of the investigation, police said. There also were reports that additional vehicles may have been involved.

The shots were fired from a vehicle described as a silver hatchback, police said.