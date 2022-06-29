Swastika graffiti reported at Jefferson Park businesses

by BRIAN NADIG

A man reportedly spray painted swastikas Tuesday night or early Wednesday, June 28 and 29, on two businesses in the 4700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police.

A surveillance camera captured the incident at one of the businesses, according to police. No one has been arrested in connection with the incidents as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit, which investigates hate crimes, is assisting with the incident.

The graffiti was reported to have occurred at 10 p.m. on the rear of one of the buildings, while the other incident took place between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. on the front door of the business, a movable sign board and on a rear wall, police said.

The man was described as White, in his 50s, with a shaved hair style and a light complexion.