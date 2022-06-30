SUV crashes into porch of home in Jefferson Park while fleeing police

A car hit a home in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue during a police chase on Thursday, June 30.



by BRIAN NADIG

A sport utility vehicle slammed into the porch of an approximately 120-old house in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue next to Jefferson Memorial Park while fleeing police at about noon Thursday, June 30, and a passenger reportedly fled and tried to leave in a ride share vehicle before he was arrested, according to Chicago police.



The incident began when police officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Milwaukee and Windsor avenues because the car did not have license plates, according to police. The driver reportedly did not stop and officers chased the vehicle and the driver lost control of the car near Lawrence and Long avenues and struck the house, police said. The female driver and a child remained on the scene following the crash but a male passenger fled on foot, police said.



During a search of the area, officers reported seeing a man fitting a description get into a ride share vehicle near the Jefferson Park Library, 5363 W. Lawrence Ave., police said. As officers approached the man exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.



During a foot chase the man reportedly ran by the crash site and was eventually apprehended near the intersection of Milwaukee and Higgins avenues, police said.



There were no reports of injuries, according to police

The name of the suspect has not been released.



