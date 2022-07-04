Springsteen, Pink Floyd tributes, an array of local talent coming to Jeff Fest on July 29-31 in the park at Lawrence & Linder

﻿The annual “Jeff Fest” music and arts festival will feature Bruce Springsteen and Pink Floyd tribute bands and a community stage with a variety of local talent the weekend of July 29-31 at Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave.

The festival will be held 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. It will include beer tents, food vendors and, on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, children’s activities.

Admission is $7, with children age 17 and under admitted free with a parent or guardian. The sponsors include the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council and Chicago Park District.

The main stage lineup is the following:

Friday: Mr. Funnyman (horn section, rock/pop tributes) at 6 p.m. and Echoes of Pompeii (Pink Floyd tribute) at 8 p.m.

Saturday: iPop (pop/rock/hip-hop covers) at 2 p.m., The Gingers (“redheads that rock”) at 4 p.m., One of the Boyzz (rockin’ R & B, band has opened for Aerosmith, ZZ Top) at 6 p.m. and Bruce in the USA (Springsteen tribute) at 8 p.m.

Sunday: The Indigos (rock, indie, groove) at 2:15 p.m., Stache (“music you love, like you’ve never heard before”) at 4:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and Too Much Molly (Molly Callinan of Lt. Dan and Catfight bands) at 7:30 p.m.

The community stage, which is sponsored by the Jefferson Park Forward, offers the following lineup:

Friday: Poppa-Da-Poppa-Da-Pop (Senator Robert Martwick and friends, classic rock, R & B) at 6:30 p.m., Invisible Cartoons (high-energy band that blends catchy melodies, bounce-inducing beats and dancing) at 7:45 p.m. and Fury (Chicago-based rapper) at 9 p.m.

Saturday: Belleisle (resonant vocals, acoustic guitars, original compositions) at 5 p.m., Sheep Numbers (featuring songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Martello) at 6:30 p.m., Rum Velvet (brass band, cocktail jazz) at 7:45 p.m. and The Love of Ppl (combining the voices of three distinctly different musical talents) at 9 p.m.

In addition, entertainment on the JPF Community Stage on Sunday starts at 2pm with performances from the Jefferson Park Songwriters Group, Chicago Music & Acting Academy and the Chicago Ballet Center.

Games for children will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with additional activities in the works for the festival.

For those interested in vendor space or sponsorships at the festival, contact esmeralda@chicagoevents.com.

Updates on the festival will be posted at the Jefferson Park Chamber’s Facebook page.