Two longtime vacant storefronts, including former Bronko’s bar, at Six Corners being demolished; not clear if there are immediate redevelopment plans

Two longtime vacant storefronts at 4916-18 W. Irving Park Road in the Six Corners shopping district are being demolished, but it is not clear if there are any immediate redevelopment plans for the parcels.

The two-story building at 4916 W. Irving Park was once home to Bronko’s bar and upper-floor apartments. Also being demolished is a one-story structure in the rear of the property that reportedly had been used for woodworking.

In recent years the city Department of Buildings has issued several citations that called for the property to be maintained in a safe condition and to repair or wreck the dangerous residential premises, according to the department’s Web site, which also stated the property was in “demo court.”

An area worker said that there have been problems with squatters on the property.

The one-story building at 4918 W. Irving Park was once home to Gonzalez Mexican Restaurant and prior to that a Greek restaurant and a paint store. The building includes some terra cotta elements.

The demolition of the buildings started in the rear of the parcels, as crews work toward the front. The demolished properties are located between the Singer Factory Distributor, 4914 W. Irving Park Road, and Las Tablas Colombian Steak House, 4920 W. Irving Park Road.

Permits for the demolition were issued Feb. 9, and a construction permit is pending for upgrades at Las Tablas, but additional details were not available. Nadig Newspapers contacted the restaurant on Friday afternoon, but the owner was not available.

Plans for an outdoor cafe on the parcels reportedly were shown last year to the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce. The site is zoned for B3-2, which permits a variety or retail uses, with residential units on the upper floors.

The block is located in a “pedestrian” street zone, which prohibits new curb cuts, drive-through facilities and surface parking lots along the main thoroughfare. Any parking would have to be located behind a building or in a parking garage on the upper floors, with accessibility from the alley.