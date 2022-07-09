Security camera records break-in to Jefferson Park garage, as images are posted on social media; also POD camera gives police live look at graffiti taking place, as suspect later arrested

by BRIAN NADIG Surveillance cameras are playing an increasingly larger role in police investigations, evidenced by a recent garage break-in and a graffiti incident in Jefferson Park. A homeowner fed up with crime in her neighborhood has put up posters in the community and posted on a social media pictures of a man suspected of stealing a lawnmower and other items from her garage in the 4900 block of West Argyle Street. “We are just sick and tired of this (and) want someone held accountable,” the home owner said. She added that she hopes her going public with the photos will help police to apprehend the suspect and prevent similar incidents in the future. Entry to the garage was made by using a garage door opener that had been stolen from the homeowner’s parked vehicle on the street earlier that night. Responding officers suspect that a jiggler key was used to enter the car, which was ransacked, the homeowner said. The garage incident was captured on a Ring security camera, and the footage has been provided to police. It occurred at about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, and a police report was filed. Police told Nadig Newspapers that they believe the man in the video footage is responsible for the incident. The man, who was listed by police as age 20 to 25, White-Hispanic and 160 pounds, is wearing blue jeans, a blue tee-shirt and a baseball cap, and the getaway car is a black sport utility vehicle, whose rear license plate appears to be covered so it cannot be read. Those with information can contact the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave., at 312-742-4480. The homeowner said that someone reported seeing the man driving in the area later in the week but a license plate number was not obtained. There was another man involved in the incident, but he was wearing a mask, and his face was not visible, she said. It has become increasingly common for people to post images of suspected thieves who take packages from their doorstep, and in one recent post a restaurant owner in Gladstone Park posted footage of individuals vandalizing the outdoor eating area. Also in Jefferson Park, a police surveillance camera near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection provided officers with live footage of a commercial building being vandalized at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, July 3, and a short time later the graffiti suspect was arrested and the car he was traveling in impounded. Officers working in the 16th District Strategic Support Center were monitoring footage from the intersection’s Police Observation Device when they saw a man spray painting the building and fleeing as a passenger in a Ford Explorer, said district Commander Heather Daniel. Alderman James Gardiner (45th) had the camera installed last year due to the intersection’s proximity to exit ramps for the Kennedy Expressway, which fleeing suspects sometimes use to quickly leave the area. The district’s POD cameras are monitored 24 hours a day by officers in the support center, which is intended to provide real-time intelligence and other information to beat and tactical officers, police officials said. Responding officers pulled the Explorer over in the 5300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, and the passenger was arrested, according to police. A backpack with several cans of spray paint was recovered, police said. In addition, the Explorer was impounded for false registration as the license plate reportedly did not correspond to the vehicle, police said.