Bicyclist in critical condition after accident in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Lawrence-Long intersection in Jefferson Park in an accident that was recorded on a Police Observation Device surveillance camera, according to Chicago police.

The video footage reportedly showed that the bicyclist was traveling east on Lawrence Avenue through the intersection when the traffic signal on Lawrence was red and the truck was heading north on Long Avenue when the accident occurred, according to police. The bicyclist was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, police said.

The accident was caught on video in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District’s strategic support center, police said.

The center allows police to relay real-time intelligence and other information to beat and tactical officers. Recently officers in the center via POD camera footage saw a man spray painting graffiti at Milwaukee and Lawrence, and he was arrested a short time later. The car the man was traveling in as a passenger was impounded because its license plate reportedly did not correspond to the vehicle, police said.