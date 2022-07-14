Lawrence-Avondale community garden in Jefferson Park spruced up as part of Eagle Scout project

by BRIAN NADIG

A community garden at Lawrence and Avondale avenues in Jefferson Park has been rejuvenated as part of a recent Eagle Scout project for Boy Scout Troop 979 member Keenan Martin.

The garden, which is located at the intersection’s southeast corner, has been there for decades, featuring a “Welcomes You” sign from the Wilson Avenue Community Association, which has not been active in recent years.

“They dug up weeds, loosened the soil (and) used new treated wood for the sign’s falling posts and anchored them in concrete,” said troop committee chairman Ken Doody. The troop is sponsored by the Congregational Church of Jefferson Park, 5320 W. Giddings St.

Stepping stones also were installed in addition to a variety of new plants and flowers donated from the Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines, Doody said. Williams Landscaping in Chicago also provided assistance, he said,

The garden is located along a railroad road embankment, and the troop painted the portion of the wall behind the garden white.

The next step is maintenance, and the troop is hoping to have regular access to a spigot at a nearby apartment building, Doody said. The spigot was available during the initial phases of the project, he said.