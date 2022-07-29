Man threatens owner of vehicle with submachine gun during catalytic converter theft in Sauganash

A MAN REPORTED that a man threatened him with a MAC-10 submachine gun while another man stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the 5700 block of North Rogers Avenue in Sauganash, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he heard noises outside and discovered that a man was under his hybrid vehicle cutting off the catalytic converter, according to police. The man reported that when he confronted the man a second man approached him and pointed a submachine gun at him and told him to get back, police said. The man reported that the two men fled to a white vehicle driven by a third man with the converter and fled north on Rogers toward West Peterson Avenue, according to police.

The man with the gun was described as Black, age 17 to 18, 6-5 and 140 pounds.

The other two men were only described as age 17 to 18.