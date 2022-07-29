No one reported shot during exchange of gunfire between man in vehicle and police on Nagle Avenue in Jefferson Park area; two suspects in custody

No one was injured during an exchange of gunfire between police and an occupant of vehicle at about 3:10 a.m. Friday, July 29, in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue in the Jefferson Park area, according to Chicago police.

The officers had observed a traffic accident and while they were approaching to render aid, a man from inside a vehicle fired shots, and one officer returned gunfire, but no one was shot during the incident, police said.

Two individuals from the vehicle then fled on foot, and both were placed in custody a short time later, police said. One of the suspects had fled onto a roof of a building, police said.

The incident is under investigation, and charges are pending, police said.