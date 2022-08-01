Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Think Floyd USA, Led Zeppelin 2 among performers at Taste of Polonia at Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park over Labor Day weekend 

Labor Day weekend, with Tributosaurus as R.E.M., Led Zeppelin 2, Think Floyd USA and Gentlemen of Leisure among the performing bands.

As always, the festival will be staged at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. (at Lipps Avenue and one block south of the Jefferson Park Blue Line stop). This will be the 40th anniversary of the four-day festival, which did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Taste of Polonia Festival will feature live music, dancing and cultural events on four stages, one of which is dedicated to kid-friendly activities. Showcasing over 60 performers worldwide, the festival also will include a variety of music genres, movie screenings and other activities.

In addition to an array of rock tribute bands on the LOT Polish Airlines Tribute Stage, the Zatecky World Music Stage will host performances by Kombii, Nowator, Smolasty, Stachursky and other international artists.

The Krakus Kids Stage has a vast selection of entertainment, including dance lessons from ABC Dance Academy, face painting, Gen Ki Karate and other exciting events. There also are community-involved activities, including a visit from the local police academy, games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Kata Chicago Judo Club.

The Taste of Polonia would not be complete without food vendors, offering Polish and English delicacies. Grab a bite to eat at Polombia, a Polish Colombian fusion restaurant, or festival classics such as Dumpling House and Old Belgian Waffle Food Truck. Polonaise is also sponsoring a free alcohol tasting for all patrons age 21 and over, with different types of vodka on Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

The Copernicus Center will organize additional activities and events inside the theater. The historic theater is hosting films, art exhibitions, symphony concerts, as well as appearances by regional and touring Polish folk ensembles. The festival also offers a casino, complete with two money wheels, Texas Hold ‘Em and blackjack.

Proceeds from the Taste of Polonia Festival benefit the Copernicus Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization. Numerous artistic organizations, civic activities and regional nonprofits are supported and sponsored by the Copernicus Foundation. For the past 10 years, the foundation’s underwritings have surpassed $500,000 annually.

Location: Copernicus Center @ 5216 W. Lawrence Ave Chicago. You can arrive via the Metra or CTA Blue line at Jefferson Park Station. Free parking with a free shuttle bus is available at the Irish American Heritage Center (4626 N. Knox Ave.).

Hours:

Friday, Sept. 2: 5-10:30 p.m. $10 admission

Saturday & Sunday, Sept. 3-4: Noon to 10:30 p.m. $15 admission

Monday, Sept. 5: Noon to 9:30 p.m. $15 admission

Children 12 and under free.

Visit www.TOPchicago.org for more information