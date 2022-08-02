Gunfire near Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park results in one injury

by BRIAN NADIG

A 22-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in connection with gunshots that were fired at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police.

A man and woman reportedly were arguing outside a business when the man fired at the woman, police said. The woman suffered a graze wound to her right shoulder but refused medical treatment, police said.

There also are reports of property damage in the area due to the gunshots.

The gunman reportedly drove away in a red vehicle, police said.

Additional details were not available at this time.

There have been 10 reported shootings in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District In 2022 compared to 14 during the same period last year.