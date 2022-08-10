Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute

by BRIAN NADIG

A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police.

The woman reported that a short time earlier a man had become upset with her because she parked her car behind his red truck in a parking lot at 5316 N. Milwaukee Ave. while she went to a nearby mailbox, according to police.

The woman reported that the man became angry and shouted profanities at her and that she then apologized and drove away but the man followed her, police said.

She told officers that the man cut her vehicle off while they were driving northbound on Central Avenue and that numerous shots were fired, breaking her car’s windows, police said.

The woman reported that one of the gunshots struck her shoulder but she continued to drive to a nearby family member’s home, where she called police, according to police.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her right shoulder but declined to be transported to a hospital, police said.

A BULLET reportedly struck a glass panel at Associated Bank, 5200 N. Central Ave., police said. Five shell casings were found in the area, police said.

The man was described as White/ Hispanic, age 40, 5-10, weighing 225 pounds, with short black hair and a medium complexion and wearing a dark-colored baseball cap and a dark long-sleeved shirt, police said.

At about 5:10 p.m. the same day a man was arrested on a weapons violation in the 5400 block of North Parkside Avenue, which is about a block from the earlier incident, but he was not charged in connection with the shooting, police said. The shooting remains under investigation, according to police.

There have been nine reported shootings in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District through July 31 In 2022 compared to 14 during the same period last year, according to police.