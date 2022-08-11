Boy fatally injured after hit by two cars on Cicero Avenue in Sauganash

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Police are searching for the driver of a red Jeep sport utility vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a 5-year-old boy at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue in Sauganash, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

Police said that the boy walked into the street on the block where he lived and he was struck by a red Jeep sport utility vehicle driving north on Cicero and then was hit a second time by a Volvo that was also driving north, according to police.

The driver of the Volvo stayed on the scene after the incident and rendered aid, police said. The boy was transported in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The boy was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Taha Khan, age 5, of the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.