Edison Park Fest Aug. 12 – 14

The “Edison Park Fest 2022” will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12 to 14, along Olmsted Av-enue between Ozanam and Oliphant avenues.

The hours of the festi-val are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and noon to 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The fest will fea-ture live music, carnival rides and games, a beer garden, a kids bicycle pa-rade, a classic car show and a bags tournament.

The bicycle parade for children age 2 through 12 will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

Each participant will receive a free gi-ant freezer pop and participants register at www.edisonpark. org. Children will show off their decorative bi-cycles and prizes will be awarded for the 5 best bikes.

The classic car show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in the parking lot of Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy. Entry is a $20 minimum donation and half of the proceeds will benefit a local charity, according to a promotional flier for the show. A prize will be awarded for “Best in Show.”

The bags tournament will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, with check-in from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Partici-pants must be age 21 or older, each team of two is guaranteed to play at least 3 games and each player will receive one free beer. The entry fee is $50 per team and the tournament is limited to 64 teams.

First place will re-ceive $1,000, second place will receive $600, third place will receive $350, fourth place will receive $250, fifth place will receive $150 and sixth place will receive $100.

To be el-igible to participate, one member from each team must live in the