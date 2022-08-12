Local ‘Crime Watch’ updates from 16th, 17th District police

A man walked into the Community First Medical Center, 5645 W. Addison St., at about 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, after he was shot four times in the torso and face, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 29-year-old man refused to speak with officers, according to police. A doctor reported that the man was treated for a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, two gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and a gunshot wound to his jaw, then transferred to Stroger Hospital for further treatment, police said.

A man was arrested at about 3:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Jefferson Park CTA Blue Line terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., after he allegedly provided a fake name to officers after a woman reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was riding the train, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that she was on the train at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, when the man sitting next to her began making sexual comments and grabbed her leg, according to police.

The woman reported that another passenger was concerned for her, gave her pepper spray and she exited the train, police said.

The woman reported that she returned to the train later in the morning when the same man approached her, sat next to her again, demanded to know where she had been, then grabbed her face and called her a liar, according to police.

The woman reported that the man then demanded oral sex and she refused, so he grabbed her hair, exposed himself and forced her head down to his genitals and she used the pepper spray and exited the train, police said.

The woman reported the incident to a CTA employee and the man fled when officers approached him on the train platform, police said. Officers placed the man into custody after he attempted to push past the employee, then stiffened his body to resist arrest, police said. An officer was nearly pushed on to the train tracks during the struggle but was assisted back on the platform, according to police.

The man provided a false name to officers twice, then provided his real name, which revealed an active warrant for his arrest, according to police. The man was charged for obstructing identification and the warrant, police said.

A woman reported that she was threatened at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the 4200 block of North Lockwood Avenue, in an apparent gang-related incident, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 21-year-old woman reported that she was walking to her car when a man driving a beige sport utility vehicle stopped beside her, pointed a handgun and told her that he knew she had reported him to the police and that he would use the gun on her and her family, according to police. The woman reported that the man then fled south on Lockwood in the SUV, police said.

A woman reported that a man attempted to rob her at about 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 3200 block of North Harlem Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 51-year-old woman reported that she was sitting in her parked vehicle when a man approached and asked her for money, according to police.

The woman reported that she rolled the window down to tell the man she did not have anything to give him, when he grabbed her by the neck and attempted to take her necklace and watch but was unable, police said. The woman reported that the man then fled south on Harlem, went inside a laundromat, then ran out the back door and fled east, according to police.

The man was described as White, age 50 to 60, with gray hair, wearing a gray shirt and black shorts or pants.

A woman reported that she was robbed at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the 5600 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 75-year-old woman reported that she was standing outside when a man drove up behind her on a bicycle, grabbed her gold chain valued at $1,000, pulled it from her neck and drove away, according to police.

The woman reported that the force of the man pulling the chain from her neck caused her to fall forward and strike her head on the ground, which caused a large laceration above her right eye, head pain and pain to her shoulder, police said. The woman was transported to Community First Medical Center, where she was treated in good condition, according to police.

A man was fatally wounded at about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

A 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were walking when they were approached by two men who began shooting at them, according to police.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Illinois Masonic where he was pronounced. The woman was shot in the leg and was in good condition at the hospital, police said.

The man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office at Juan Nandi, age 22, of the 4400 block of North Kedzie Ave.

A man reported that he was robbed at about 7:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 3300 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he was in his backyard when three men approached him and one of them hit him in the face with a shovel and the men fled, according to police. The man reported that he walked to Belmont Avenue and discovered that his wallet containing $30 in cash and various IDs was missing, police said.

Officers said the man had a laceration and bruising on his face, and he was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was treated in stable condition, according to police. The man reported that he did not know the men and could not provide a description, according to police.

The three men were described as White/Hispanic and age 20.

Shots were reportedly fired at about 1:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 3400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Several residents reported that they heard approximately five shots fired near the street but no one saw the shooter or could provide a description, according to police. Officers recovered six spent 9-millimeter shell casings from street, police said.

A woman reported tools were stolen from her work truck parked in the 3100 block of West Argyle Street between midnight and 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned to the vehicle she discovered that the passenger side window has been broken and several electrician’s tools valued at $7,000 were missing, according to police.