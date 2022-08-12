Pedestrian on Edens Expressway ramp in Mayfair suffers life-threatening injuries after hit by truck; witness says the man and a woman were fighting on ramp prior to accident

by BRIAN NADIG

Illinois State Police report that a man suffered life-threatening injuries at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, when a truck struck him while he was on the Wilson Avenue exit ramp of the southbound Edens Expressway, as a witness reports that the man and a woman were seen fighting on the ramp just prior to the accident.

“Preliminary reports indicate a male pedestrian walked into the lane of traffic and was struck by a box truck,” state police said in a statement.

A witness told Nadig Newspapers that two people were fighting on the ramp and that vehicles were trying to get out of the way as the individuals were moving further down the ramp.

However, as the truck moved further up the ramp the man could eventually be seen lying on the ground behind the truck, the witness said. It appeared that the truck may have run over the man, the witness said.

The woman fled the area, and a metal stick which may have been used during the fight was seen on the ground, according to the witness. The witness added that drivers checked on the man and advised him to stay on the ground until medical help arrived.

The witness said that for unknown reasons a pedestrian can occasionally be seen walking down the Wilson exit ramp, presumably to a vehicle pulled over to the side of the expressway.