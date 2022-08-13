Warning issued on fake bank Web site scam

The Illinois Depart-ment of Financial and Professional Regula-tion issued a warning about a new scam that tries to use fake bank Web sites to target consumers’ personal information.

Scammers create the sites to make them look like a legitimate bank Web site to lure consumers into think-ing they’re entering their personal infor-mation to create a bank account. The de-partment has learned of at least two such fraudulent sites, a press release said.

“No one is immune from online scams, so it is critical that people protect their personal and finan-cial information from thieves,” Attor-ney General Kwame Raoul said. “Take a little extra time to confirm that you are doing business with a legitimate company, especially when you are sharing sensitive information for some-thing like establishing a bank account.”

The department re -commends that con-sumers considering opening a bank ac-count contact their bank directly.

Raoul encourages residents to protect their personal infor-mation online by us-ing trusted sites rath-er than going through a search engine, watch out for sites with misspellings, sloppy grammar and poor design quality which could be indicators that a site is fraudu-lent.

Also people should read reviews of unfa-miliar businesses to find out from other users if the site could be a scam, perform an online search of a company’s name along with the words “scam” or “review” when visit-ing new sites and pay for online purchases with a credit card so that the transaction is protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act. Liability for fraudu-lent charges on credit cards is generally lim-ited.

Paying with a debit card or gift card may not offer such safe-guards.