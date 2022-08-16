Fundraiser for Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation set for Aug. 27 on Oliphant Avenue in Downtown Edison Park, featuring birthday bash for local police mascot Rubble

by BRIAN NADIG

A block party fundraiser for the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the 6600 block of North Oliphant Avenue in Edison Park, featuring unofficial police mascot Rubble.

The foundation, which was founded in 2017 by John and Anna Garrido, deals with about 300 dogs a year, either reuniting lost dogs with their owners or finding new homes for abused and abandoned pets. The nonprofit has a stray-hold agreement with the city’s Animal Care and Control agency.

The foundation also organizes court advocates who monitor cases involving suspects accused of animal abuse.

The fundraiser will include a “birthday bash” for Rubble, a four-year-old bully dog whose owners abandoned him near Harlem and Foster avenues due to his deteriorating health, John Garrido said. Rubble was rescued right before he was about to enter a busy street.

Garrido said that about $14,000 has been spent on medical treatments on Rubble, who often wears a police uniform shirt and can be found for fours at a time at the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave. Garrido is a Chicago police lieutenant.

Rubble apparently never had a treatment to help with his breathing that he should have had as a puppy and costs about $800 when young, Garrido said. The required treatment is much more complicated and more costly the older his breed gets, Garrido said.

The fundraiser is being hosted by the Firewater Saloon, 6689 N. Oliphant Ave., and Oliphant will be closed between Northwest Highway and Olmsted Avenue during the event.

The festivities will include raffles, bingo, a dunk tank, a bounce house, face painting, beer, food, games and live entertainment, including the King Music All Star Band at noon, Hugo’s Elvis at 4:30 p.m., The Prowlers at 6 p.m. and Southern Draw at 8 p.m.

A doggie parade and fashion show at 2:3O p.m. and the serving of Rubble’s birthday cake at 5:30 p.m. also are scheduled.

Attendees who bring a donation of pet supplies will have a chance to win a prize, and pups looking for a foster or forever home will be on display.

Sponsors include Firewater Salon, Pet Wants, The Dog House of LC and L, Always Faithful Dog Training, Rub-A-Dub Dog Grooming, Pizzaboy, Joseph Mullarkey Distributors, and Soup and Scoops.

More information on the foundation is available at www.garridostrayrescue.org