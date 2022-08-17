City planning to install new speed cameras by two parks, Schurz HS

by BRIAN NADIG

The city Department of Transportation plans to install new speed cameras near Austin-Foster and Shabbona parks and by Schurz High School.

The speed cameras near Austin-Foster Playlot Park, 6020 W. Foster Ave., and Shabbona Park, 6935 W. Addison St., will be in effect 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., which are the regular operating hours for the parks.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said that he had requested the city Department of Transportation to look into installing a traffic calming device, such as a camera or a digital speed indicator sign near the Austin and Foster intersection. He said that residents have expressed concerns about speeding vehicles near the park.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) said that he requested a speed camera for Shabbona and that the department has indicated they could be installed in about 2 months.

The enforcement hours for the speed cameras near Schurz High School, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave., will be limited from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on school days under the city’s Children’s Safety Zone Program and Automated Speed Enforcement. Some school zones have a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour until 4 p.m. when children are present.

Under city policy, only written warnings will be issued during the first 30 days of a new speed camera. After that, a warning will be issued for the first violation, followed by a $35 ticket for vehicles traveling 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit and $100 fines for those 11 or more miles over the speed limit.

A recent attempt to eliminate fines for those traveling 6 to 10 mph over the limit failed to pass the City Council.

Also near Schurz, the city recently installed stop signs on Milwaukee Avenue at Kostner Avenue, which dead ends at Milwaukee.

The city also plans to add concrete barriers to the dedicated bike lanes on Milwaukee between Addison Street on the south and Irving Park Road on the north. Since 2019 two bicyclists have been killed in accidents in the 3800 block of Milwaukee, where the street narrows due to a railroad viaduct.