Noise commission OK’s new ‘Fly Quiet’ nighttime runway rotations at O’Hare

The O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission approved a new “Fly Quiet” nighttime runway rotation program at a meeting on Aug. 17 that will still need to be approved by the city the FAA.

The new plan will feature six runway configurations that alternate weeks from the north airfield to the south airfield and air traffic flow from east to west to balance nighttime noise impacts and avoid consecutive impacts to communities within the O’Hare region, a press release said.

“The Fly Quiet Committee has been meeting and developing this plan for the past 7 years and voted to advance the plan in June,” said ONCC chairman Joseph Annunzio. “I am very proud of the work the committee has done in a collaborative and cooperative spirit. The goal of the program was to achieve balance and fairness for the residents around O’Hare – I believe the committee has accomplished that with this plan.”

The original 1997 “Fly Quiet” program has become obsolete due to the O’Hare Modernization Program, which reconfigured the airfield by deactivating runways, adding new parallel runways and extending existing runways, the release said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation will assemble the proposal for review and approval by the Federal Aviation Administration, the news release said.

“On behalf of CDA, we are ready to work with the FAA as it conducts its regulatory review of this new Fly Quiet program,” said city viation department commissioner Jamie Rhee. “For decades, the ONCC has served as a model for airports worldwide to be good neighbors and engage with their surrounding communities, and we look forward to continuing that work in the years ahead.”

The press release said that the Fly Quiet committee’s recommendations are that outreach materials be provided to the FAA, airlines, and communities about program changes; regular updates including a dedicated Web site, schedules, and construction alternatives; that the Chicago Department of Aviation seek funding for sound insulation to mitigate noise to impacted residents and students; and that the ONCC, CDA, and FAA meet regularly to discuss program accomplishments, issues, and potential enhancements, and to participate in annual audits conducted by committee.

The Fly Quiet Committee is chaired by Karyn Robles, transportation director for the Village of Schaumburg. Alderman Bob Dunn of Elmhurst served as vice-chair.

Committee members include ONCC members representing the Village of Bensenville, the 39th Ward of Chicago, City of Elmhurst, City of Des Plaines, Village of Harwood Heights, Village of Niles, City of Park Ridge, Village of River Grove, Village of Schaumburg, Village of Schiller Park, and City of Wood Dale, the release said.