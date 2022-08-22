Throwback Music Fest returns to Milwaukee Avenue on Sept. 9-11 with tributes to Tom Petty, Aerosmith, a classic car show, pet parade, ‘Miss Throwback’ contest, kids’ activities

The “Throwback Music Fest” on Sept. 9-11 will feature tributes to rock legends Aerosmith and Tom Petty, local favorites The Gingers and 7th Heaven, the “Miss Throwback” contest, a pet parade, a car show and a 9/11 memorial ceremony.

The annual festival will be held from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on Milwaukee Avenue between Rosedale Avenue on the south and Elston Avenue on the north.

The following is the music lineup for the main stage:

Friday: rock cover bands Vintage at 5 p.m., Cover Dogs at 6:30 p.m. and Lounge Puppets at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Drew Tianis and the Stray Dogs at noon, rock/country band Southern Draw at 2 p.m., Marlon and the Shakes at 4 p.m., Tom Petty tribute band Southern Accents at 6 p.m. and Aerosmith tribute band Last Child at 8 p.m.

Sunday: Saint Patrick High School Band at 11:30 a.m., Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at 1 p.m., 7th Heaven at 3 p.m., rock cover band The PriSSillas at 5 p.m. and the “redheads that rock” band The Gingers at 7 p.m.

The festival also will include a classic car show on all three days, the “Throwback Pet Costume Parade” at 11 a.m. Saturday, a first responder 9/11 memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday and the “Miss Throwback Pin-up Girl Contest” at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Children’s activities will include arts and crafts, face painting, bounce houses, laser tag and carnival games.

The festival’s sponsors include the Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce, Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association, Wintrust Bank-Gladstone Park, Allstate agent Jaime Morales, City Volkswagen of Chicago, State Farm agent David Wians, Garage Bar and Sandwiches, Joseph Mullarkey Distributors, Murray Bros. Caddyshack, Liberty Bank for Savings, New Paradise, State Farm agent Beth Cadwalader, Police Officers’ Network, RCI Realty, Malec & Son Funeral Home, Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) and Alderman James Gardiner (45th).

Festival proceeds will go toward the chamber’s scholarship and other community programs.

More information about the festival is available at www.throwbackmusicfest.com